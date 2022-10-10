Mickey Guyton Shares New Song 'How You Love Someone'

Single art

Mickey Guyton has released a brand-new song called "How You Love Someone" that was written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski.



"This song touched my heart in the best way," shares Guyton. "My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it.

"Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I'm so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville." Stream the song below:

