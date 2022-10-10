.

Mickey Guyton Shares New Song 'How You Love Someone'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-09-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Mickey Guyton Shares New Song 'How You Love Someone'
Single art

Mickey Guyton has released a brand-new song called "How You Love Someone" that was written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski.

"This song touched my heart in the best way," shares Guyton. "My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it.

"Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I'm so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville." Stream the song below:

Related Stories


Mickey Guyton Shares New Song 'How You Love Someone'

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton To Host ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton Music and Merch

News > Mickey Guyton

advertisement

Day In Rock

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something- Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen- more

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.