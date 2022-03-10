Midtown Reunite For First Concerts Since 2014

Midtown have announced that they have reunited and will be playing their first live shows since 2014 this fall when they play select dates with My Chemical Romance.

They will be joining MCR's rescheduled reunion tour for stops in Newark, Sunrise, Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles. They have also announced a special headline show of their own at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on December 2nd.

Frontman Gabe Saporta had this to say about the band's return, "In the early 2010's people suddenly started taking an interest in Midtown again. This culminated with us reuniting for the 2014 Bamboozle fest.



"It was an amazing experience, but our only regret is that our kids were either not born yet, or not old enough to come to the show. As our kids grew up and started searching for their old man's videos on YouTube, we talked about how great it would be for them to see their dads take the stage once more before getting too old.



"Initially we were working towards launching a project we'd been kicking around for quite some time: Man Band, a dance-focused group featuring us in matching Baby Bjorns. Mikey Way caught wind of our plan, but suggested that instead of perfecting our choreography, we simply reunite Midtown to join My Chem on a few shows this summer.



"In all seriousness, we're super humbled and grateful for the opportunity, and couldn't think of a more perfect reason to come back together. My Chem and Midtown grew up in the same scene, and it's beautiful that after all these years, My Chem still care about showing love to where they came from. On a personal level, I think the kids of the Midtown members might see us playing these huge arenas and get the erroneous impression that we're way more important than we actually are. But at the end of the day maybe it's good for our kids to think their dad actually is a super hero, instead of just some dude running around the house in his underwear. " See the live dates below:

With My Chemical Romance

Sept 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept 24 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Sept 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Headline show

Dec 02 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

