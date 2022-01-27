Ministry Go DIY For 'Believe Me' Video

Ministry have released a DIY music video for their song "Believe Me". The song comes from the band's latest studio album, "Moral Hygiene", which was released last October.
We were sent these details about the clip, "The video is a departure from the two previously released professional videos from the album and became a total DIY effort, with each of the band members (also including drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D'Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel) gearing up for their upcoming tour at home and purchasing an inexpensive green screen to contribute their parts to the performance footage, that was then melded together.
"Ministry hopes to encourage other artists to do the same during these difficult times when budgets are tight, and still have fun with the creative process." Watch the video below:
Ministry Tap Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity For Rescheduled Tour
Ministry Launching The Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM
Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry
Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video
