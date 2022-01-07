Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Reviving The Bandwagon Tour

Tour poster

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town have announced that they are once again teaming up for a new run of dates for their acclaimed The Bandwagon Tour.

They originally joined forces back in 2018 to co-headline the original Bandwagon Tour, and they have decided to launch a new run of dates under the same banner with support from The Cadillac Three.

The tour is set to kick off on May 6th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman in Houston, Texas and will conclude on June 11th at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J.

Lambert and The Cadillac Three have also announced a handful of dates that are separate from the tour including shows in Tuscaloosa, AL; Franklin, TN; Johnson City, TN in late April, just prior to The Bandwagon Tour launch.

Tickets to The Bandwagon Tour's first show in Houston go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10 a.m. local time, and all of the other dates of the trek will go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Lambert and The Cadillac Three Dates

Wednesday, April 27 Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, Ala.Thursday, April 28 FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, Tenn.Friday, April 29 William Green Football Stadium - Johnson City, Tenn.

The Bandwagon Tour Dates

Friday, May 6 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman - Houston, TexasSaturday, May 7 Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TexasSunday, May 8 Walmart AMP - Rogers, Ark.Thursday, May 12 Credit One Stadium - Charleston, S.C.Friday, May 13 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, Fla.Saturday, May 14 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Fla.Friday, May 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Mo.Saturday, May 21 Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, Ind.Sunday, May 22 Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OhioThursday, June 2 Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ont.Friday, June 3 DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Mich.Saturday, June 4 Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OhioThursday, June 9 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, N.Y.Friday, June 10 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, N.J.Saturday, June 11 BB&T Pavilion - Camden, N.J.

