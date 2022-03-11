Miranda Lambert Shares 'Strange' Video And Announces New Album

Album cover art

Newly crowned ACM Entertainer Of The Year Miranda Lambert has shared a video for her new single "Strange", to celebrate the announcement of her album, "Palomino", which will arrive April 29th.

Lambert had this to say about the upcoming studio album, "The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career.

"Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let's get out to the country and see what happens.

"The first one we wrote was 'Tourist' and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn't travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs.

"I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Reviving The Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert Inducted Into The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Miranda Lambert Launches Summer Tour Dates

News > Miranda Lambert