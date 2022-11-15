Mirrorball Go Guerilla-Style With 'Tinsel For A Tear' Video

Mirrorball have shared a guerilla-style music video for their new single "Tinsel for a Tear," which is a track from their forthcoming EP that is produced by Chris Coady.

Alexandra Johnstone had this to say about the video, "I got together with director Kelly Loudenberg (The Confession Tapes, Exhibit A) and we talked about the inspiration behind the song and how it related to the video.

"She sent me an essay she had written on LA, and I sent her a poem. We both mentioned Day of the Locust as an inspiration. We both pined for the dusty old days of LA and agreed that some of the character has been painted over both literally and figuratively.

"The premise: 2 bushy tailed wide-eyed house hunters embark on an open house tour with their eccentric realtor (Grant Falardeau). We shot it guerrilla-style going from open house to open house. We almost got caught filming on several occasions.

"Kelly was using a camera from the early 2000s and it was big. I believe at one point we used the excuse of saying it was for our grandfather, but I couldn't stop laughing about that later because it made no sense.

"It's no indictment of LA, it is too huge and too beautiful to indict. It is more of an ode, an argument if you will. For, and against, this big city that takes no prisoners."

Johnstone said of the song, "I wrote the lyrics when I was going through the absurdity of New Years' Eve in a rapidly changing Los Angeles." Watch the video below:

