Miss May I 'Bleed Together' With New Video

Album cover art

Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new single, "Bleed Together". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Curse Of Existence", which will be hitting stores on September 2nd.

Levi Benton had this to say about the new track, "'Bleed Together' describes the connection a parent has with their child and the lengths they are willing to go to be there for them.

"It is a natural instinct for a parent to want to guard their child and for some that still seems to be something that was missing in their life. This song is from my perspective and an emotional follow up to our song 'Hey Mister' which describes the lack of a father figure around in one's life."

Benton also said of the album, "Curse Of Existence is exactly what it reads, the curse we have in our existence. This doesn't mean anything strictly negative, but it covers all existence that is the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the sorrow and the joy.

"Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album. It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high.

"We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Miss May I Return With 'Unconquered' Video

News > Miss May I