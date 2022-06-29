.

Miss May I Deliver Earth Shaker

Keavin Wiggins | 06-29-2022

Miss May I have shared their brand new single "Earth Shaker". The song comes from the bands forthcoming album, entitled "Curse of Existence", which will arrive on September 2nd.

Levi Benton had this to say about the track, "'Earth Shaker' is our self description on the ones who are motivated to get themselves out of the 'mayhem' they are experiencing. Everyone out there has reached the breaking point where enough is enough and the time comes to make a change.

"Sometimes that change can make ripples in your life and redirect you to a new path, but its still forward and that's what matters. Even when it feels like there is no where to go you can become an 'Earth Shaker' and make your own quake in your life."

