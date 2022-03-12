Miss May I Return With 'Unconquered' Video

Single art

(SharpTone) Miss May I have released a music video for their brand new song "Unconquered", which is the band's first new music since 2017. Sharptone Records sent over these details:

Levi Benton speaks to "Unconquered" (Produced by Grammy Awarded Will Putney (A Day To Remember, Body Count, Every Time I Die, The Amity Affliction,) - "We as well as everyone else went through the ringer the last couple of years. Some of us worse than others and even more of us finding ourselves in the darkest places we never thought we'd end up. After that experience and making it out - it felt as if a battle had been won. That's what "Unconquered" is all about."

Miss May I and their fans grew up together, a shared bond reflected by the music itself, equally inviting to longtime devotees and newcomers alike. Relatable real-life concerns present themselves across the band's music and lyrical collaboration.

Levi Benton, B.J. Stead, Justin Aufdemkampe, Ryan Neff, and Jerod Boyd don't shy away from arresting confessionals about depression and hopelessness in their heaviest, darkest, angriest songs. But a spirit of hope and a newly broadened worldview inform the album as well, with urgent vigor.

"Unconquered," the first taste of new Miss May I music since 2017, is an anthem of resilience for the postmodern age. "Unconquered" is pure Miss May I. They remain unconcerned with commercial aspirations, fighting with authenticity and integrity to summon the most potent song of their career without sacrificing the heavy hooks that punctuated the crossover success of 2017's colossal Shadows Inside. Watch the video below:

