Monuments Share 'Cardinal Red' Video

Monuments have premiered a music video for their new single "Cardinal Red". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "In Statis", which will arrive on April 15th.

The band had this to say about the song and video, "The story outlined in this video, is without question, a metaphorical concept. The true meaning of 'Cardinal Red' can be found cryptically within the lyrics."



They said of the album, "We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept. However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme.

This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.

Over the past 2 years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium.

"We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives." Watch the video below:

