Monuments Deliver 'False Providence' Video

Monuments have premiered a brand new track and music video called "False Providence". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "In Stasis", which will arrive on April 15th.

They said of the song, "When you dedicate your life to believing in something, then realizing it was all for nothing. Despite your unflinching loyalty, the void within persists. - 'As gods speak through us, suicidal sights remain.



And they said of the album, "We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept. However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme. This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.

"Over the past 2 years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives." Watch the video below:

