Monuments Deliver 'False Providence' Video

Monuments have premiered a brand new track and music video called "False Providence". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "In Stasis", which will arrive on April 15th.
They said of the song, "When you dedicate your life to believing in something, then realizing it was all for nothing. Despite your unflinching loyalty, the void within persists. - 'As gods speak through us, suicidal sights remain.
And they said of the album, "We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept. However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme. This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.
"Over the past 2 years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives." Watch the video below:
Monuments Share 'Cardinal Red' Video
Monuments Releasing New Album 'In Stasis' This Spring
Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'
Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago