Monuments Releasing New Album 'In Stasis' This Spring

Cover art

Monuments have announced that they will be releasing their fourth studio album, which will be entitled "In Stasis," on April 15th, and includes their recently released single "Lavos" feat. Mick Gordon.

The band had this to say, "We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept. However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme.

"This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.

"Over the past 2 years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles.

"We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives." See the tracklisting and watch the "Lavos" video below:

Tracklisting

1. No One Will Teach You (feat. Neema Askari)2. Lavos3. Cardinal Red4. Opiate5. Collapse6. Arch Essence (feat. Spencer Sotelo)7. Somnus8. False Providence9. Makeshift Harmony10. The Cimmerian

