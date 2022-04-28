Moodring Premiere 'Sync.wav' Video

Florida rockers Moodring have shared a music video for their new track, "SYNC.wav", to celebrate the announcement that they are releasing their new album, "Stargazer," on June 10th.

Vocalist Hunter Young had this to say about the new single, "The intention of 'SYNC.wav' was to create something that was blatantly erotic but expressed through one of the more crushing and heavy sides of the album.

"It describes the moment you start falling for someone or something, the intoxicating romantic aura of it all. But on the flipside, it also addresses a human tendency to drown in that very same romance. It's about losing yourself completely, for better and worse.

"The title itself highlights that inherent ambiguity, with opposing meanings stemming from the one word that is repeated throughout — to 'sink' or to 'sync.'

"Despite the overt sexual references on the surface, at its core the lyrics tackle two different things that all too often collide with each other: romance and addiction. Addicted to love, addicted to sex, addicted to the moment."

Young said of the album, "We were excited to explore deeper themes and different aspects of our band throughout the full length. The album dives into our pool of influences unabashedly but resurfaces as its own entity.

"Each song was written with personal meaning and multiple themes, whilst remaining ambiguous and open enough for listeners to relate in their own way." Watch the video below:

