.

Morbid Angel Announce The United States Tour Of Terror

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2022

Morbid Angel Tour posterTour poster

Metal veterans Morbid Angel have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary next spring with The United States Tour Of Terror.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 15th in Pensacola, Florida at Vinyl and will conclude on April 22nd in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the Culture Room.

Revocation and Crypta will provide support for the entire tour, with Skeletal Remains also playing from March 15th through April 4th and Vitriol taking over on April 6th until the final stop.

Morbid Angel's Trey Azagthoth had this to say about the upcoming road trip, "We are stoked about this new tour with all these cool bands! We will see you all on the road."

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 4th at 10:00am local time. See the dates below.

3/15/2023 Vinyl - Pensacola, FL
3/17/2023 Rise - Houston, TX
3/18/2023 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX
3/19/2023 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
3/21/2023 Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ
3/23/2023 Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
3/24/2023 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
3/25/2023 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
3/26/2023 The Regent - Los Angeles, CA
3/28/2023 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
3/30/2023 The Rave - Milwaukee, WI
3/31/2023 Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL
4/01/2023 The Forge - Joliet, IL
4/02/2023 The Art Theater - Hobart, IN
4/04/2023 Piere's - Ft Wayne, IN
4/06/2023 Machine Shop - Flint, MI
4/07/2023 Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH
4/08/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
4/09/2023 Jergel's - Pittsburgh, PA
4/11/2023 Gramercy Theater - New York, NY
4/12/2023 Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA
4/14/2023 Empire Live - Albany, NY
4/15/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA
4/16/2023 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
4/18/2023 The Concourse - Knoxville, TN
4/19/2023 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
4/21/2023 Orpheum - Tampa, FL
4/22/2023 Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Related Stories


Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55 2019 In Review

Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55

Morbid Angel Announce USA Sickness Tour

Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel U.S. Coheadlining Tour Coming

News > Morbid Angel

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Jimi Hendrix's 80th Birthday ACL Concert Event- U2's Bono To Rock The Late Show- Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

AC/DC In The Studio For Halloween- KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo- Jello Biafra Pays Tribute To D.H. Peligro- more

advertisement

Reviews

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Latest News

Anthrax, Black Label Society And Exodus Announce Tour

Queen Stream Lyric Video For The Miracle

Ministry Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Streaming Event Announced

Wishbone Ash Announce Live Dates Live 50th Anniversary Tour

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Deliver Parasite and Announce Residency

State Champs Go Acoustic For 'Act Like That'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.