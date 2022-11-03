Morbid Angel Announce The United States Tour Of Terror

Tour poster Tour poster

Metal veterans Morbid Angel have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary next spring with The United States Tour Of Terror.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 15th in Pensacola, Florida at Vinyl and will conclude on April 22nd in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the Culture Room.

Revocation and Crypta will provide support for the entire tour, with Skeletal Remains also playing from March 15th through April 4th and Vitriol taking over on April 6th until the final stop.

Morbid Angel's Trey Azagthoth had this to say about the upcoming road trip, "We are stoked about this new tour with all these cool bands! We will see you all on the road."

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 4th at 10:00am local time. See the dates below.

3/15/2023 Vinyl - Pensacola, FL

3/17/2023 Rise - Houston, TX

3/18/2023 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

3/19/2023 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3/21/2023 Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

3/23/2023 Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

3/24/2023 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

3/25/2023 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

3/26/2023 The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

3/28/2023 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3/30/2023 The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

3/31/2023 Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL

4/01/2023 The Forge - Joliet, IL

4/02/2023 The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

4/04/2023 Piere's - Ft Wayne, IN

4/06/2023 Machine Shop - Flint, MI

4/07/2023 Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

4/08/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

4/09/2023 Jergel's - Pittsburgh, PA

4/11/2023 Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

4/12/2023 Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA

4/14/2023 Empire Live - Albany, NY

4/15/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

4/16/2023 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

4/18/2023 The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

4/19/2023 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/21/2023 Orpheum - Tampa, FL

4/22/2023 Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

