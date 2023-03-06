Morgan Wallen Adds Date To One Night At A Time World Tour

Tour poster

(EBM) Morgan Wallen is set to kick off his massive 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour in Auckland, New Zealand next week (March 15). As the ACM, CMA and American Music Awards winner prepares to deliver his milestone tour to more than 1.2 million fans around the globe this year, he continues to extend its reach into new territories due to overwhelming demand, adding a one-night-only show at London's The O2 on Dec. 3, 2023.



Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour - named after the title track of his recently released third studio album One Thing At A Time (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) - is produced by Live Nation in North America/United Kingdom and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand.

Kicking off overseas March 15-25 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY, before returning stateside on April 14 at Milwaukee's American Family Field with HARDY; hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum; the tour will return overseas Dec. 3 at The O2 in London. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across U.S. and international dates.



Following a series of free concerts in celebration of One Thing At A Time - including an attendance record-setting show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena - Wallen is gearing up to showcase his new music which Billboard remarks is "charmingly confident" with "infectious melodies." One Thing At A Time arrived last week as Spotify's largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 and the most streamed country album in a single day by a male artist.

Fan club pre-sales for the new London date begin Tuesday, March 7, with general on-sale available beginning 10am local UK on Thursday, March 9 at MorganWallen.com.



Morgan Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Sun, April 23 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*+

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam^

Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*&

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Fri, Aug 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*%

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome



Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena #

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Wed, March 22 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena #

Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, March 25 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sun, Dec 3 London, UK The O2

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

$ Parker McCollum, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

& HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman

% Riley Green, ERNEST

+ HARDY, ERNEST

