Morgan Wallen Sets Spotify Record With 'One Thing At A Time' And Rocks Release Show

(EBM) Morgan Wallen's "One Thing At A Time" has become Spotify's most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist and the largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023, upon the record's release this past Friday, March 3rd.

Wallen celebrated the album release by playing a free show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night. Essential Broadcast Media shared this recap: Fans from around the world joined as he shared a lot of stories with a lot of the new music being played for the first time to a crowd of 19,292 in-person attendees, a record setting all-time attendance for the arena according to EVP of Entertainment and Venues David Kells. With an underlying sense of gratitude from both the artist and fans, it was an "only in Nashville" kind of evening.



Ahead of the heartfelt "Keith Whitley" Wallen shared the singer's impact on his own life and career. "Keith Whitley is one of my favorite artists of all time. I always felt he died too young and had a whole lot more magic left in him...this is one of my favorite songs on this record."



Later in the 22-song set, Wallen dedicated "Dying Man" to his son: "In 'Dying Man,' I'm singing to a woman. In real life, this song is dedicated to my son. He has changed everything for me and has been a real blessing. He's here tonight, so I'm sending this song out to him."



Pausing and even crouching at the edge of the stage - oftentimes stepping over the monitors to get as close to the crowd as possible - made the unique-to-this-night 360 stage even more memorable.



Friday night's free show arrives just days before Wallen launches his One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas on March 15.



With 63 shows and 30 stadium-plays ahead, his words could've been about the last few years or the last 36 hours since announcing the show: "I know how much my fans mean to me, but I just want to say it out loud. You guys are truly remarkable. Thank you for coming out for this free show on such short notice. I hope you're having as much fun as I am."

