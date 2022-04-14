Motionless In White Deliver Their 'Masterpiece'

Album art

Motionless In White have shared a Max Moore directed music video for their brand new single "Masterpiece". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Scoring The End of the World," which will arrive on June 10th.

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say, "'Masterpiece' is a song which I feel embodies the raw and brutally honest nature of what makes Motionless In White. It took me many years to fully recognize that these are the types of songs that truly are the lifeblood of the relationship between the band and our fans.

"There is something really powerful and magical in being able to write a song that not only expresses your own deepest emotions and feelings, but to write something that may express the feelings of those who find it hard to articulate their own at times. It is on another level of special.

"In my own experience as a listener, these types of songs have always offered comfort amidst the pain, and 'Masterpiece' is my way of returning that energy back to the universe for others to potentially find and carry with them. We're all going through something dark in our heads on a daily basis, so why not go through it together?" Watch the video below:

