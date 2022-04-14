Motionless In White Deliver Their 'Masterpiece'

Motionless In White have shared a Max Moore directed music video for their brand new single "Masterpiece". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Scoring The End of the World," which will arrive on June 10th.
Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say, "'Masterpiece' is a song which I feel embodies the raw and brutally honest nature of what makes Motionless In White. It took me many years to fully recognize that these are the types of songs that truly are the lifeblood of the relationship between the band and our fans.
"There is something really powerful and magical in being able to write a song that not only expresses your own deepest emotions and feelings, but to write something that may express the feelings of those who find it hard to articulate their own at times. It is on another level of special.
"In my own experience as a listener, these types of songs have always offered comfort amidst the pain, and 'Masterpiece' is my way of returning that energy back to the universe for others to potentially find and carry with them. We're all going through something dark in our heads on a daily basis, so why not go through it together?" Watch the video below:
Motionless In White Premiere 'Cyberhex' Video
Beartooth, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path Tour Postponed
Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills
Motionless In White Share 'Thoughts & Prayers' Video
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album- Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Raising The Roof Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You