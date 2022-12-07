Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness

Motionless In White were forced to cancel their performance on the Trinity Of Terror Tour Part III on Tuesday (December 6th) due to frontman Chris Cerulli suffering an upper respiratory infection.
Despite the illness, the rest of the tour's bands, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Atreyu, planned to continue with the show at Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, AZ.
Cerulli broke news to fans via social media this afternoon. He wrote, ""It kills me to have to do this, but unfortunately, we will not be performing at tonight's show in Tucson.
"I have been fighting an upper respiratory infection for a few days now, and as I learned at last nights show, I am physically unable to perform, and I need to let my body rest and recover. BVB, INK, and Atreyu will all still be performing tonight as scheduled.
"We hope you still enjoy the show with these amazing bands, but refunds are now available at your point of purchase.
"We will be picking back up tomorrow in Los Angeles.
"Thank you for understanding.
"I am very sorry, but we will find a way to make it up to you."
Motionless In White Premiere 'Werewolf' Video
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour
Motionless In White Deliver Their 'Masterpiece'
Motionless In White Music and Merch
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams
Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year
Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream
Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness
Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour
Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour