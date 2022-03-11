Motionless In White Premiere 'Cyberhex' Video

Album cover art

Motionless In White have premiered a music video for their new track "Cyberhex" along with the announcement that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Scoring The End of the World", on June 10th.

Vocalist Chris Motionless had this to say, "'Cyberhex' is my love letter to you, our fans, for everything you have done for me over the course of some of the most mentally taxing few years I've had to go through.

"At times where I felt like my world was ending, as well as the world around us, it was always in my mind that I was able to turn to the special relationship we have created together for help, and I cannot thank you enough for that.

"Outside of my own personal experiences, it has been equally as fulfilling to me to see that in the face of tireless forces that continue to try and perpetuate hatred and negativity towards so many of us coexisting on this planet, we have all stood together to resist and fight back knowing that love and compassion will always prevail. We ARE the resistance. We ARE Cyberhex. I love you. Thank you."

Watch the new video, which was directed by the band's guitarist Ricky Olson and Logan Beaver, below:

