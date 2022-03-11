Motionless In White Premiere 'Cyberhex' Video

Motionless In White have premiered a music video for their new track "Cyberhex" along with the announcement that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Scoring The End of the World", on June 10th.
Vocalist Chris Motionless had this to say, "'Cyberhex' is my love letter to you, our fans, for everything you have done for me over the course of some of the most mentally taxing few years I've had to go through.
"At times where I felt like my world was ending, as well as the world around us, it was always in my mind that I was able to turn to the special relationship we have created together for help, and I cannot thank you enough for that.
"Outside of my own personal experiences, it has been equally as fulfilling to me to see that in the face of tireless forces that continue to try and perpetuate hatred and negativity towards so many of us coexisting on this planet, we have all stood together to resist and fight back knowing that love and compassion will always prevail. We ARE the resistance. We ARE Cyberhex. I love you. Thank you."
Watch the new video, which was directed by the band's guitarist Ricky Olson and Logan Beaver, below:
Beartooth, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path Tour Postponed
Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills
Motionless In White Share 'Thoughts & Prayers' Video
Motionless In White Share New Track 'Creatures X: To The Grave'
KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more
Sergio Vega Confirms Departure From Deftones- Ghost Launching New Album With NASCAR Sponsorship- Metallica- more
Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4