Motive Black Share 'Auburn' Title Track

Auburn album art

Motive Black have shared a lyric video for their new song, "Auburn," which is the title track to their debut album that is set to be released on February 10th, 2023.

Frontwoman Elana Justin had this to say about the track, "'Auburn' is a song that means a lot to me. It means so much that I was almost hesitant to put it out. I lost my sister to her battle with addiction.

"She was one of the smartest women I will ever know. She was a straight-A student who aspired to be a doctor. Addiction does not discriminate. I am angry that she will never realize her dreams.

"This song is about loss, struggle, rage, but mostly it's about missing my sister and all of her potential. I will never laugh with anyone like I did with Mia.

"We need to end the stigma associated with addiction. People are meant to be loved, not judged. I miss Mia every day, and I will for my whole life."

She also said that the new album "is named for my sister's beautiful auburn-colored hair. Losing her forced me to reexamine my life and make significant changes. I went through a huge transitional period which included both ugly and beautiful experiences. The album is a wild ride through that journey of anger, mania, deep love, and self discovery."

In addition to the vocal prowess of vocalist Elana Justin, the album features Nick Rowe on guitar, bass and co-songwriting credits; drummer Ray Luzier (Korn) on six tracks; guitarist Marcos Curiel (P.O.D.) on the first single "Broken"; and "special guest" Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies on the song "Lift Me Up."

Harvey also co-starred in the video for that track and says: "I love collaborating with strong women on projects so when I was asked to add my vocals to "Lift Me Up", I happily obliged. The result...an infectious tune, a new found friendship...!"

"Auburn" was produced at the legendary NRG Studios in North Hollywood, Calif. by Grammy-winning Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Lamb Of God, Madonna, Snoop Dogg) and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Korn, Papa Roach). Motive Black will appeal to fans of Evanescence, Delain, Follow The Cypher, The Pretty Reckless, Halestorm, New Years Day, In This Moment, Shinedown.

Auburn tracklisting:

1. "Lift Me Up" (feat. Carla Harvey)

2. "Broken" (feat. Ray Luzier, Marcos Curiel)

3. "Let Down"

4. "Bloodsport"

5. "Caged" (feat. Ray Luzier)

6. "Purge"

7. "Cellophane" (feat. Ray Luzier)

8. "Bad Decisions"

9. "Fake" (feat. Ray Luzier)

10. "Fight Alone" (feat. Ray Luzier)

11. "Auburn" (feat. Ray Luzier)

Related Stories

Singled Out: Motive Black's Broken

Motive Black Music and Merch

News > Motive Black