Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener

Motley Crue suffered a setback at the kick off of their longawaited Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Poison with drummer Tommy Lee forced to leave the stage after performing five songs with the band, due to an injury.
Lee told the crowd that he had broken four of his ribs two weeks ago and the band brought out Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and The Dead Daisies drummer Tommy Clufetos to finish the set, with Lee returning for the band's performance of "Home Sweet Home".
Tommy shared via social media, "Man ya'll ain't gonna believe this sh*t!.... I broke 4 f***ing ribs! But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!
"And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I'm back at 100%...we've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show!"
