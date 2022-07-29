.

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'Iron Fist' Demo

Michael Angulia | 07-29-2022

Motorhead Iron Fist 40th anniversary reissues
Motorhead have released a video for a previously unreleased demo of "Iron Fist", which is one of the tracks on the expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their "Iron Fist" album.

The special new deluxe editions will released on September 23rd. We were sent these details: "There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a hammer fist blow, remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a full concert, originally broadcast on Radio Clyde from 18th March 1982.

"Plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited edition, blue and black swirl of the original standalone album." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

