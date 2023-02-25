Motorhead Stream Expanded 'Bad Magic' Reissue

Reissue cover art

(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming an expanded reissue of their final studio album, 2015's "Bad Magic", in sync with its release on February 24th.

Billed as "Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic", the 2023 reissue has been expanded with the addition of two previously-unreleased tracks - "Bullet In Your Brain" and "Greedy Bastards" - as well as a live recording from the subsequent tour at the giant Mt. Fuji Festival in Japan in 2015.

Produced by Cameron Webb and originally issued just four months before the passing of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, the project featured the lead single, "Thunder & Lightning", "Electricity", a version of David Bowie's classic, "Heroes", and a cover of The Rolling Stones' classic, "Sympathy For The Devil", which included a guitar solo by Brian May of Queen.

"Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic" is now available in multiple formats; get more details and stream the expanded 2023 reissue here.

