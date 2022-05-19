.

Municipal Waste Deliver 'High Speed Steel'

Michael Angulia | 05-19-2022

Municipal Waste have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "High Speed Steel". That track comes from their forthcoming album, "Electrified Brain", which will be hitting stores on July 1st.

Guitarist Ryan Waste had the following to say about the new song, "High Speed Steel is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form.

"We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It's about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you." Watch the video below:

