Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-21-2022

Muse Album cover art
Album cover art

Muse have released a music video for their brand new single 'Kill Or Be Killed. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Will Of The People", which will arrive on August 26th.

Matt Bellamy had this to say, "'Kill Or Be Killed' is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with 'Kill Or Be Killed' we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl.

"Lyrically the song takes influence from my favorite Paul McCartney song 'Live And Let Die', a dark take on how life's adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs." Watch the video below:

