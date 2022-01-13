Muse 'Won't Stand Down' With New Video

Single cover art

UK rockers Muse have released a music video for their brand new single "Won't Stand Down", which was produced by the band and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon).

Matt Bellamy had this to say about the track, "Won't Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."

The "Won't Stand Down" video was directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan (girl in red, Joji) and was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch it and see the band's upcoming European festival dates below:

June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England

June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockeennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Herouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 - Les Deferlantes Festival - Ceret, France

