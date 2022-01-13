Muse 'Won't Stand Down' With New Video

UK rockers Muse have released a music video for their brand new single "Won't Stand Down", which was produced by the band and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon).
Matt Bellamy had this to say about the track, "Won't Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."
The "Won't Stand Down" video was directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan (girl in red, Joji) and was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch it and see the band's upcoming European festival dates below:
June 3, 2022 - Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England
June 21, 2022 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 - Les Eurockeennes De Belfort - Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 - Beauregard Festival - Herouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 - Les Deferlantes Festival - Ceret, France
