My Sleeping Karma Release 'Prema' Video

My Sleeping Karma have released a music video for their new single "Prema". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Atma", which will arrive on July 29th.

The band had this to say about the new video, "We already started working on the video content back in 2018. The world is full of hate, envy, fear and greed and it seems the competition never stops.

"Society is becoming more and more lost in a dog eat dog jungle, and back then we would have never thought that in 2022, it would be even worse. Besides the latest pandemic or the Russian/Ukrainian war, so many individuals are facing massive conflicts on a daily basis.

"In the end, there's always hope that the world will become better again, once mankind understands. Love is the key and peace starts inside of everyone.

"The video track 'Prema' tells that story and the entire album is all about this. 'Atma' goes out with love to our dear families, friends and fans. Thanks for supporting us over the years and especially in the latest dark times." Watch the video below:

