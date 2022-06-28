My Sleeping Karma Share Mukti Video

My Sleeping Karma have shared a music video for the epic track "Mukti". At just under seven minutes, it's the shortest song off the band's sixth studio album, "Moksha", which is set to hit stores on July 29th.
Steffen had this to say about the track, "In times when the majority of news seems to be negative, everyone can decide where to focus the attention. A universal law says that energy always follows attention.
"By directing our attention towards positive things, we can take the energy away from the negative. This is the way that each individual is able to make a small contribution to healing.
"Mukti means liberation, letting go, experience of the highest peace and points exactly to this possibility of choice." Watch the video below:
