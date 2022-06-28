.

My Sleeping Karma Share Mukti Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

My Sleeping Karma Album art
Album art

My Sleeping Karma have shared a music video for the epic track "Mukti". At just under seven minutes, it's the shortest song off the band's sixth studio album, "Moksha", which is set to hit stores on July 29th.

Steffen had this to say about the track, "In times when the majority of news seems to be negative, everyone can decide where to focus the attention. A universal law says that energy always follows attention.

"By directing our attention towards positive things, we can take the energy away from the negative. This is the way that each individual is able to make a small contribution to healing.

"Mukti means liberation, letting go, experience of the highest peace and points exactly to this possibility of choice." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
My Sleeping Karma Share Mukti Video

My Sleeping Karma Release 'Prema' Video

News > My Sleeping Karma

advertisement
Day In Rock

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more

Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more

Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Inhaler: Dreaming Out Loud

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Latest News

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection

The Rolling Stones Debut 'She's A Rainbow' In London

Classic David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Era TV Performance Goes HD

Slash Live At Studio 60 Goes Virtual Reality

Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Tour Edition

The Joy Formidable Announce Fall Tour

My Sleeping Karma Share Mukti Video

Singled Out: Bull y Los Bufalos' Dinero Primero