Napalm Death Unleash New Track 'Narcissus'

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2021

Napalm Death have released a new single called "Narcissus". The track comes from the band's forthcoming mini-album "Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes," which is set to be released on February 11th, 2022.

Frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway had this to say about the new tack, "'Narcissus' just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener. The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely."

He said of the album, "You can certainly consider 'Resentment Is Always...' as an extension of - or partner recording to - the 'Throes...'album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out - in the spirit of the old days - and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the 'Throes...' bonus tracks to do that.

"Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering 'People Pie' by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically.

"In the end, resentment is certainly seismic - it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall." Stream the new track below:

