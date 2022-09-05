Nautical Mile Give Uncle Kracker Classic A Makeover

Australian alt-rockers Nautical Mile have shared a music video for their brand new Pop-Goes-Punk style cover of the Uncle Kracker classic "Follow Me".
Vocalist Brodi Owen said this about the cover during an interview with Chorus FM, "It's an absolute classic that we don't think has ever been covered in this style before.
"We love a good singalong and Follow Me has to be up there as one of the most recognizable songs of the last 20 years. It was a lot of fun to give it the Nautical Mile treatment." Stream the song below:
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
The Devil Wears Prada To Play Zombie And ZII EPs in Full On Tour
Trail of Dead Share First Single From Quadraphonic Album
Memphis May Fire Announce Remade In Misery Tour
Randy Houser Shares Ode To His Wife With Still That Cowboy
Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade
Erra Announce The Pull From The Ghost Tour
New Single Revealed From Dr. John's Final Studio Album