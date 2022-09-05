Nautical Mile Give Uncle Kracker Classic A Makeover

Single art

Australian alt-rockers Nautical Mile have shared a music video for their brand new Pop-Goes-Punk style cover of the Uncle Kracker classic "Follow Me".

Vocalist Brodi Owen said this about the cover during an interview with Chorus FM, "It's an absolute classic that we don't think has ever been covered in this style before.

"We love a good singalong and Follow Me has to be up there as one of the most recognizable songs of the last 20 years. It was a lot of fun to give it the Nautical Mile treatment." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

News > Nautical Mile