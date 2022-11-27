Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie

Social media capture

Journey guitarist Neal Schon appears ready to go his separate ways with keyboardist Jonathan Cain and reunite with his fellow co-founder and former Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie.

Schon took to social media and tweeted a photo of himself with Rolie and said, "2 original founding members. I think my brother Gregg Rolie should join us for 2023 tour.

"What do you think, friends? He will spice it up and we will have a great variety of songs to choose from. What would you like to hear for the 50th-anniversary tour?"

Neal's suggestion comes after it was recently revealed that he has taken legal action against Cain. As we reported last week, Schon has filed a lawsuit against his longtime bandmate Jonathan Cain over band finances and an American Express card that Cain reportedly opened, according to court papers cited by Page Six.

Schon's attorneys filed the suit in Northern California and the filing, "Schon has tried to avoid legal action, repeatedly requesting that Cain grant him access to the AMEX account.

"For many months, Cain and his representatives have represented that Schon would be granted access. But every time Schon contacted AMEX, AMEX informed him that he was still not authorized to access AMEX account records."

Cain and Schon set up 50/50 ownership of a limited-liability company called Nomota in 1998 to handle the band's business, according to the report.

The suit alleges, "As a member and manager and founder and leader of Journey, Schon has the right to access and control Nomota's books and records. Schon must have unfettered access to Nomota's records so he can oversee and manage Nomota/Journey."

It also alleges, "Nomota's records also contain financial information necessary for Schon and his representatives to determine the proportion of Journey's profits that he's entitled to as the founder and president of Journey.

"Schon's right to Journey's profits is being controlled by Cain - Schon's bandmate, who Schon brought into the band in the 1980s - and despite all of his requests and efforts, Schon has been unable to get full access."

Schon's suit says of the American Express card, "Among other things, the American Express account of Nomota has been set up such that only Cain has control of the account and access to its records. On information and belief, millions in Journey funds have flowed through this AMEX account."

The papers also assert that "Cain is interfering with Journey, refusing to respond to booking opportunities, blocking payment to band members, crew and vendors, refusing to execute necessary operating documents, and in other ways as well. Cain has obstructed Schon from viewing expenses incurred by Cain and his touring party on band tours.

"Cain has further refused to deal with critical, time-sensitive touring contracts for Journey's 2023 tour and ensure payment for band members and crew, who Cain contends are 'non-essential,.' Schon believes those band and crew who are crucial to the band's success should be paid. Cain's conduct is inexplicable."

