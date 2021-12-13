NEEDTOBREATHE Tour Raised Over A Million For Others

Poster for the livestream from the Nashville show on the tour

NEEDTOBREATHE just donated over $1.1 million to foster care charity For Others that was raised by the band donating $1 from each ticket sold from Into The Mystery Tour and a special text to donate campaign.

Lead vocalist Bear Rinehart had this to say about the donation to the charity that addresses the foster care crisis, "Our band has always aimed to do more than make music and play shows.

"We have always felt we have a responsibility to use our platform as a vehicle for change - acknowledging the power of music throughout history to bring people together and do good for others."

