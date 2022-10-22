Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Break The Chain'

World Record cover art

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are sharing a music video for the song "Break The Chain", as the second single from their forthcoming album, "World Record."

Due November 18, the project was produced by Young and Rick Rubin and recorded live at Rubin's Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, CA. The recently-issued "Love Earth" served as the first preview to the project, which sees Young joined by bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina and guitarist Nils Lofgren.

The cover art for "World Record" features a photo of Neil's father, Canadian journalist and author Scott Young, and his date of birth; Scott passed away in Kingston, ON in 2005 at the age of 87.

Watch the new video here.

