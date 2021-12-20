.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse's 'Barn' Debuts On UK Chart

Bruce Henne | 12-19-2021

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse have scored a UK Top 20 debut with their new album, "Barn." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 16.

Co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas, the singer and the band recorded "Barn" in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.

Launched with the lead single, "Song Of The Seasons", the record marks the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado." Watch the video for the single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Neil Young

