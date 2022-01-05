Neil Young And Crazy Horse Release Don't Forget Love Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse have issued a music video for "Don't Forget Love", which is a track from their recently-released studio album, "Barn."
"I wrote that song for myself," shares Young in a companion video, "so that whenever I start to lose it, I can just listen to that and go 'I wrote that; why can't I just do that.' So a lot of it's cheap therapy; very cheap: we threw that in for nothing - you paid for nine songs and you got that one for nothing."
Co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas, "Barn" sees the rocker joined by Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren for the project, which was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio. Watch the video and the interview clip here.
Neil Young Shares Lost 1987 Album 'Summer Songs'
Neil Young and Crazy Horse's 'Barn' Debuts On UK Chart
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream New Album 'Barn'
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream 'Welcome Back' Video
David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more
David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more
Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album- Wolfgang Reveals His Favorite Van Halen Albums- David Bowie- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Star Missed New Year's Eve TV Performance Due To Covid- Sammy Hagar Lands Dream Gig- Neil Young Shares Lost Album- more
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach