Neil Young And Crazy Horse Release Don't Forget Love Video

Barn cover art

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse have issued a music video for "Don't Forget Love", which is a track from their recently-released studio album, "Barn."

"I wrote that song for myself," shares Young in a companion video, "so that whenever I start to lose it, I can just listen to that and go 'I wrote that; why can't I just do that.' So a lot of it's cheap therapy; very cheap: we threw that in for nothing - you paid for nine songs and you got that one for nothing."

Co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas, "Barn" sees the rocker joined by Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren for the project, which was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio. Watch the video and the interview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

