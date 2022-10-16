Neil Young Expands 'Harvest' For 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced that he will release an expanded 50th anniversary box set edition of his 1972 album classic, "Harvest", on December 2nd.
Young's fourth studio record delivered the rocker his only US No. 1 album and No. 1 single ("Heart Of Gold"), while also featuring fan favorites like "Old Man", "The Needle And The Damage Done" and the title track.
The 50th Anniversary Edition Box Sets will be available in Vinyl and CD formats, with each including the original album, three studio outtakes on CD/7" vinyl - "Bad Fog of Loneliness," "Journey Through The Past," and "Dance Dance Dance", and a hardbound book with never-before-seen photos along with extensive liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.
The packages also includes two DVDs: the first is "Harvest Time", an unreleased two-hour film shot during the making of the album, with footage from Young's 'Harvest Barn' sessions in Northern California, and recording sessions in Nashville and London; the second is a film of the unreleased solo BBC Concert recorded on February 23, 1971.
Young is previewing the 50th anniversary package with video of a performance of "Heart Of Gold" from the 1971 London solo show; view the track list and watch the live video here.
