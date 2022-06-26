Neil Young + Promise Of The Real To Deliver Noise & Flowers

Cover art

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Promise Of The Real are streaming video of a 2019 performance of "From Hank To Hendrix" as the first preview to the August 5 release of a concert film and companion album, "Noise & Flowers."

The project "is a record made just after the passing of my life-long manager and friend Elliot Roberts," shared the rocker on his Neil Young Archives site. "Promise Of The Real and I had a tour planned of Europe. D [Daryl Hannah] and I were in the bus, on our way to New York to catch a plane to Europe .. when we got the call. After returning to the funeral for our beloved Elliot, we got on a plane and left for the tour.

"During the tour, we had a poster of Elliot on a road case, where he always stood during all shows. Everyone who was with us felt that this tour was amazing for its great vibe. The Real and I delivered for Elliot."

The 14-track project mixes classics with deep cuts and fan favorites, and includes a rare electric performance of the title track to Young's 1974 album, "On The Beach."

Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

