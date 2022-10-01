Neil Young with Crazy Horse Share First Song From New Album

World Record cover art

Neil Young with Crazy Horse have shared a video for their brand new song, "Love Earth", which is the first track revealed from their forthcoming album, "World Record."

The new album was recorded at Shangri-La Studio and was produced by Rick Rubin and Neil Young. It is set to be released on November 18 on vinyl, CD, and cassette formats via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere.

Recorded live to capture the Horse's long-running spirit, the album was mixed to analog tape at Shangri-La. As Young himself said in a message on the Times-Contrarian during the making of World Record: "Real magic lasts and we think we have it." See the tracklisting and watch the video below:

World Record Tracklisting:

1. Love Earth2. Overhead3. I Walk With You (earth ringtone)4. This Old Planet (changing days)5. The World (is in trouble now)6. Break The Chain7. The Long Day Before8. Walkin' On The Road (to the future)9. The Wonder Won't Wait10. Chevrolet11. This Old Planet reprise

