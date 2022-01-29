Former Exodus Frontman Releases New Generation Kill Album

Generation Kill have released their brand new studio album, "MKUltra", which frontman and former Exodus vocalist Rob Dukes says is "one of the best things I've done in my musical career".

Dukes continues, "Jay Velez and Jay Trenzer wrote some killer riffs for me to pen lyrics on and Max Velez and Rob Youells put down the bottom end to bring this all together. Once again we focused on giving the listener a rollercoaster ride. Each song has its own pace and when the record is listened to as a whole, it takes you on that ride- it's not a drag race, it has up and downs.

"'We're All Gonna Die' was the bar, and I believe we elevated ourselves to rise above our own bar. The boys played their asses off and I screamed my brains out, I also added some melody and mid-range to balance it all out. I once again used all my vocal range on this one and can say my boys played with all the passion and rage needed to make a great record.

The lyrics are dark. They look into the eyes of mankind and point a finger.

MKUltra brings also a few guests, they loved the songs and were glad to be a part of this album which means the world to us as a band.

"I hope fans buy this record, sit back, and listen to it from beginning to end. I hope it brings them happiness AND anger, anger that when it's over, they want more."

Stream the album here and check out the "Into The Black" video below:

