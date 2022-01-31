Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Expand North American Tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced that they have added three new shows to their upcoming North American tour in support of their "Carnage" album.

The new shows include March 10th at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, March 16th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, and March 29th at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The tour is set to kick off on March 1st in Asheville, NC at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium and will wrap up with two nights at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montreal, QC and April 2nd and 3rd.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public at nickcave.com this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time. All of the dates are listed below.

Fans will also be able to catch them perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 2nd.

March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

March 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

March 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts (SOLD OUT)

March 14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

March 22 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

March 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 29 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

April 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

