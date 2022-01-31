Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Expand North American Tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced that they have added three new shows to their upcoming North American tour in support of their "Carnage" album.
The new shows include March 10th at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, March 16th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, and March 29th at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.
The tour is set to kick off on March 1st in Asheville, NC at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium and will wrap up with two nights at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montreal, QC and April 2nd and 3rd.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public at nickcave.com this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time. All of the dates are listed below.
Fans will also be able to catch them perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 2nd.
March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
March 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
March 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts (SOLD OUT)
March 14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
March 16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
March 22 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre
March 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
March 27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
March 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
March 29 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
April 2 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
April 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
