Nightwish Share 'Noise' Video From Virtual World Concert

Still from the video

(Nuclear Blast) Nightwish have released a music video for the song "Noise" that comes from their from their "An Evening with Nightwish in a Virtual World".

The band have announced plans to release a special limited edition Human. :II: Nature. (Tour Edition) 2CD set plus Blu-Ray Digipak to celebrate the upcoming launch of a lengthy European tour on November 18th.

The package will include their recent album, alongside the virtual live show from The Islanders Arms 2021 on Blu-Ray - region code free for the first time.

Originally previously available just as a DVD release, and on Blu-Ray just in Japan, this new edition is the ultimate version to re-experience the unique and magical show Nightwish created after their world tour had to be cancelled.

"This is definitely one of the coolest things Nightwish has ever done", the band comments. "Entwining visual elements, technology and music in such an extraordinary way offers a unique experience to us all."

