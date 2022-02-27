Nobro Share 'Eat Slay Chardonnay' Video

Cover art

Montreal rockers Nobro have released a music video for their song "Eat Slay Chardonnay." The track comes from the group's brand new EP, "Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar."

Kathryn McCaughey had this to say about the single, "This song was originally 1:14, since we wanted something fast and punchy. We cut out all the bullsh*t and went right to the point, all while raising a toast to yourself."

McCaughey said of the EP, "You have to live your truth and cannot lose sight of who you are. Even when you feel like a loser cleaning puke out of the bathroom sink, or because of rejection, heartache, and a seemingly never-ending list of reasons to give up. You have to shred some gnar because you are the only person who gets to live your own life." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

NOBRO Reveal New Song 'Better Each Day'

News > Nobro