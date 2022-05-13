Norma Jean Offshoot orphantwin Share 'Deathsurf' Video

orphantwin, featuring Norma Jean vocalist Cory Brandan and his brother Matthew Putman, have released a video for their brand new single "Deathsurf".
The track is coupled with "Headphones Or Die" as their brand new double single that has arrived ahead of their new studio album, "Future Classic", which is set to hit stores on June 3rd.
Matthew had this to say about the song launched with the video, "'Deathsurf' was the song that birthed orphantwin. Cory and I started experimenting in the studio, writing shorter, hyper-focused songs based on the music we grew up with, filtered through the lens of our current songwriting and production aesthetic. 'Deathsurf' draws inspiration from bands like Angel Hair, Voivod, Burned Up Bled Dry, and Slayer."
Cory added, "I had an incredibly vivid dream a few years ago. I saw a giant wave rising up over the tree line. I saw myself trying to get everyone inside before it reached us, I looked over again and I saw a much larger second wave behind the first. It covered the sky, and when it crashed, it consumed everything in its path.
"orphantwin is a studio project with my brother, Matthew. We talk about everything, but especially the ways our brains process things and how our lives together are a wealth of inspiration. We wrote some songs about cataclysmic waves, and we wrote some songs about how, in hindsight, I should have surfed that sh*t." Watch the video below:
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Pearl Jam Perform With Guests After Member Tests Positive For Covid
U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall
The Tragically Hip Preview Live At The Roxy Album
The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour
Soilwork Announce New Album With Title Track Video
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate Light Album's 40th Anniversary
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement
Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast