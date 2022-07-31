Nothing More Extend Tired Of Winning and Announce Graphic Novel

(SRO) Nothing More have released an extended version of their current hit single called "Tired Of Winning / Ships In The Night" and they have also announced their very first graphic novel.

The extended track will be featured on their forthcoming album "Spirits", which is due October 14th and will also be featured on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Better Noise Films horror-thriller movie "The Retaliators" that will be hitting theaters worldwide on September 14th.

"The Retaliators - Official Soundtrack" will be released via Better Noise Music on September 16 and will also include tracks from labelmates including Motley Crue, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and more.

In other news, the band has partnered with Z2 Comics (The Doors, Machine Gun Kelly, The Grateful Dead) to release their first-ever graphic novel "SPIRITS VOL.1" authored by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Arkham City: The Order of The World) and illustrated by Christian Rosado.

The graphic novel will be released in Spring 2023 and be available in a standard edition hardcover, a deluxe edition oversized hardcover, a limited deluxe edition oversized hardcover hand-signed by band (999 copies total) and a special tour-only softcover only available for purchase in-person at Nothing More shows or directly via their website.

Guitarist Mark Vollelunga shares how the idea for a graphic novel developed:

"I set forth on this collaboration with Z2 comics, and our manager, Will Hoffman, with the idea to expand the Nothing More world and allow the reader to dive deeper down the rabbit hole and elaborate on what these Spirit Types mean; where they came from and why they exist.

"We wanted to write stories that invoke a compelling sense of empathy and wonder while maintaining a very personal connection to Nothing More songs. Dan Watters was the perfect dude for the job. He's such a brilliant, captivating writer. Both of us shared inspiration from shows like The OA and Sense 8 and we wanted to accentuate the differences all people have when something in your life wrecks you...and that even though these differences may seem polarizing, we all still need each other.

"It's because of these differences that you learn to survive and grow. This story shows that great strength and mutual respect come to those who learn how to embrace one another despite such differences." Stream "Tired Of Winning / Ships In The Night" below:

