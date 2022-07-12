.

Nothing More Launch Spirits Test

07-12-2022

Nothing More Spirits Test - Spirit Type Cards
Spirits Test - Spirit Type Cards

(SRO) Nothing More have added an extra element to their upcoming album "Spirits", due October 14 with their very own "Spirits Test." Developed over recent years by frontman Jonny Hawkins, the Spirits Test combines what's been learned from similar personality tests including Myers-Briggs, The Big 5, Carl Jung and the Zodiac.

Throughout 25 questions, the Spirits Test measures psychometrics of your dominant modes and perceptions to determine your "Spirit Type." Each Spirit Type has its own personality description with correlating elements, paths and perceptions as well as symbolic characters which the band have revealed across recent releases.

The Spirits Test artwork was illustrated by Micah Ulrich (Lacuna Coil, Chelsea Grin, Post Malone). Watch the below video for an introduction to the Spirits Test from Hawkins. Take the Spirits Test now at https://spiritstest.com/ and share your results online with the band by using the hashtag #SpiritsTest.

