Nothing More 'Tired Of Winning' With New Single

Nothing More have shared a video for their brand new song "Tired Of Winning," which is the first single from their forthcoming album. SRO has also shared a Q&A about the track with frontman Jonny Hawkins.

Q: "TIRED OF WINNING" is a compelling song with lyrics that underline the very precarious position that humankind is in right now: "So will we steer this ship straight through the void/ Or turn on ourselves and die out?" What inspired the song and how it mocks the phrase "winning"?

Jonny: "We find ourselves in the same position humanity has found itself over and over again... at the end of a series of self made problems. When we wake up to this, we realize that we are our own worst enemy, yet we focus so much of our energy on externalizing our problems. This song is a bird's eye view of human nature"



Q: Vocally, the performance is stadium-size and intimate all at once, putting across the urgency of the song's lyrics. What was going through your mind as you sang with this level of intensity? How will you translate this message into your live performance?

Jonny: "This may sound a bit lofty, but when I sing this song I feel as if the entire universe is coursing through my veins. I get goosebumps because I feel in line with something I can't quite describe... like an old familiar spirit shows up."



Q: The song ends with the lines: "Are we going to live this life?" How do you feel we as a people got it all wrong--and where do you think we might all be headed?

Jonny: "I think we all tend to lose the meaning in life by hyper focusing on it and romanticizing it. It's a paradox... It's like trying to grasp water in your hand; the tighter you hold, the less you have. The more weight you put on the "meaning" of your life, the less you feel connected to it. The purpose of life might be as simple as life itself... nothing more, nothing less."



Q: Musically, the song is very intense with unique sounds + a jarring rhythm that underline the chaos of this moment we are living in. Can you talk about the recording of the song and how you wanted it to sonically capture the song's theme?

Jonny: "We wanted it to sound like aliens had a baby with a 90's rock band. That baby grew up, dropped out of college and made our music video." Watch the video below:

