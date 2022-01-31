Oak Ridge Boys Release Rock Of Ages On DVD

(2911) Gaither Music Group has released The Oak Ridge Boys' "Rock of Ages" on DVD, a long-awaited companion to their popular Rock of Ages CD (Gaither Music Group, 2015) .
The Rock of Ages DVD spotlights a diverse collection of some of the most treasured Gospel music classics and timeless hymns, while showcasing The Oak Ridge Boys' unmistakable, four-part blends.
Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Joe Bonsall, and Richard Sterban bring new arrangements to beloved songs such as "In the Sweet By and By," "In the Garden," "I Love to Tell the Story" and more. Packed with powerhouse vocal performances, the DVD includes a guest appearance from GMA Hall of Fame members The Isaacs, a tribute highlighting country music icon Merle Haggard's vocals on the song "Sweet Jesus" as well as a never-before-seen interview with the group's longtime friend and gospel music legend Bill Gaither.
A Rock of Ages TV special is currently airing on PBS, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV, GaitherTV, TCT, Heartland, and CTN. The special will also be airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel, and Hope TV. The Rock of Ages TV special will premiere on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel on Thursday, January 27, and can be watched on the GaitherTV platform which is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, iOS, and GooglePlay.
The Rock Of Ages DVD will be available at online accounts, retail stores, and at Gaither.com; and individual music videos from the release will be available at all digital streaming accounts and on the Gaither YouTube Channel (over 2.4 million subscribers and over 2.3 billion views). The first two digital singles, "In the Sweet By and By" and "I Love to Tell the Story" are available to watch now across all digital video platforms.
See the tracklisting and watch the official video for The Oak Ridge Boys - "In The Sweet By And By" below:
'Elvira' Songwriter Dallas Frazier Dead At 82
Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show
The Oak Ridge Boys Do Front Porch Singin' For New Album
The Oak Ridge Boys Mark 40th Anniversary Of 'Elvira'
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more
Jimi Hendrix Music, Money, Madness Documentary Coming to Theaters- Ghost Debut New Song 'Kaisarion' At Tour Opener- more
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard