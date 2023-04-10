Obituary Release Spatial Audio Version of 'Dying of Everything' Album

Album promo

(Freeman Promotions) Obituary have released a new spatial audio version of their newest 2023 critically acclaimed album, 'Dying of Everything'. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music!

In a new step forward for unforgiving Death Metal, 'Dying of Everything''s spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

Regarding the new mix, which was developed at Morrisound by Tom and Jim Morris, OBITUARY comments: "We were so excited to get the call and have the opportunity to go back to Morrisound and work with Tom and Jim Morris for these mixes and very proud that we are one of the first metal bands to offer this modern technology to our fans with Dying of Everything.

"It's hard to even describe the Atmos mixes of the new album. It's really just something you have to experience for yourself to understand the technology and the amazing, epic sound it gives the songs.

"This is new technology that we know not everybody has access to but it is something we are super excited about and hope that fans are able to check it out and enjoy it. It is unbelievable!"

'Dying of Everything' is out now on LP/CD/CS/Digital & available directly from Relapse.com or from your favorite local retailer.

Obituary begin their Spring North America tour April 28 through late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below & tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, OBITUARY announce the Barely-A-Live-Stream happening from the band's RedNeckStudio on April 22 & 23! The band will be performing fan favorites from their historic discography on April 22 and performing their new album 'Dying of Everything' in full on April 23rd.

