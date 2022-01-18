Ocean Grove Find 'Silver Lining' With New Video

Ocean Grove have released a music video for their new anthem, "Silver Lining". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Up In The Air Forever", which will is due April 22nd.
The band had this to say, "We want nothing but to empower the listener with a positive mental attitude (PMA), especially in their darkest hours when they may feel completely lost in themselves or in the loss of a loved one.
"Life isn't meant to be easy and there is always a reason to keep fighting for the beauty in the pain, even when the way out of the darkness seems impossible. Where there is hope, there is power, if we choose to tap into this PMA mentality. Death is a tool to remind us of the importance of every moment we are alive. Time is scarce, use it wisely, and let 'SILVER LINING' be an anthem for the loving lost, that they are eternal and will be remembered with fierce optimism.
"There are great lessons to be learned from solitude and it doesn't have to last a lifetime. All will be okay in the temporary separation, and until the moment we meet our loved ones once again, we will fight every day on this planet to uphold their legacy and wisdom in the best way we know how."
Frontman Dale Tanner said of the album, "COVID or not, everything is always uncertain. Being fearful of uncertainty and the unknown squashes creativity. Embracing this notion of things being up in the air forever, eternally, is a really positive thing if you take it on board and let it empower you." Watch the video below:
