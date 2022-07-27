Of Mice & Men Recruit Becko For 'Mosaic' Remix

Single art

Of Mice & Men have shared a special remix of their song "Mosaic", which comes from their 2021 album, "Echo". The new remix was handled by EDM artist Becko.

Drummer Valentino Arteaga had this to say about the new take on the song, "Becko's immense talents really elevated our ferocious track 'Mosaic,' and gave it a fresh and exciting new vibe."

Becko addedm "I've been a fan of OM&M ever since I was an emo/hardcore kid at their shows. It was an honor and pleasure to make some noises with my synths here in the studio.

"The remix I've made is an hybrid of dark-ish EDM mid-tempo mixed with metalcore guitars and screams by OM&M. It all came very naturally." Check it out below:

